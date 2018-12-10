Najib arrested over alleged 1MDB audit tampering

was last questioned by MACC officials on December 6 for about four hours, supposedly on the same matter. — Picture by Ahmad Zamzahuri

KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 10 — The Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) arrested Datuk Seri Najib Razak today for further investigations into alleged tampering of an audit report on the 1Malaysia Development Berhad (1MDB) financial scandal.

An MACC source confirmed the arrest was made shortly after the former prime minister arrived at its federal headquarters in Putrajaya this morning.

“DS Najib arrested at MACC HQ at 10.51am regarding the 1MDB audit report tampering case,” the source who is not authorised to speak to the media told Malay Mail in a text message.

The Pekan MP was last questioned by MACC officials on December 6 for about four hours, supposedly on the same matter.

Auditor-General Tan Sri Madinah Mohamad issued a statement on November 25 confirming alterations had been made to the 1MDB audit report submitted by her predecessor Tan Sri Ambrin Buang in 2016.

However, Ambrin has repeatedly denied doctoring the final audit report, insisting that the one submitted with changes was “merely a draft”.

Najib and his wife Datin Seri Rosmah Mansor have been slapped with dozens of criminal charges for abusing the sovereign investment fund, depleting it of billions of dollars.

Other prominent personalities in the 1MDB saga that have also been charged in court include Penang-born Low Taek Jho and his father Tan Sri Larry Low, both who remain at large.