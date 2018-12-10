Malaysian premiere of 'The Phantom of the Opera' next June

Screengrab from the internet portal premier.ticketcharge.com.my.

KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 10 — The world's most popular musical — The Phantom of the Opera — will make its premiere in Kuala Lumpur for a limited season at the Istana Budaya opening June 15, 2019.

Tickets are now on sale through TicketCharge website with price starting from RM 200. The musical is presented by Lunchbox Productions, BASE Entertainment Asia and TEG Dainty, a statement said.

The Andrew Lloyd Webber blockbuster has won over 70 major theatre awards, including seven Tony's on Broadway and four Olivier Awards in the West End.

With 130 cast, crew and orchestra members and more than 230 costumes by the late international designer Maria Bjornson, the musical contains some of Andrew Lloyd Webber's most famous and stirring music including The Phantom of the Opera, Think of Me and Music of the Night.

Based on the classic novel Le Fantome de L'Opera by Gaston Leroux, the story tells the tale of a disfigured musical genius known only as the Phantom who haunts the depths of the Paris Opera House.

Mesmerised by the talent and beauty of a young soprano — Christine, the Phantom lures her as his protege and falls fiercely in love with her. Unaware of Christine's love for Raoul, the Phantom's obsession sets the scene for a dramatic turn of events where jealousy, madness and passions collide.

For details, click here. — Bernama