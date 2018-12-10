Putrajaya not ‘outsider’ on Pulau Kukup forest issue, says PM

The Cabinet had last Friday expressed its hope that Pulau Kukup in the Pontian district would retain its status as a national park. — Bernama pic

KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 10 — Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad today asserted that the federal government has a right to be concerned about the degazettement of Johor’s Pulau Kukup as a national park and that it is not an “outsider” as described by the state crown prince.

The prime minister was responding to Tunku Mahkota Johor Tunku Ismail Ibrahim’s critical Facebook post over the weekend, in which the heir apparent to the Johor crown ticked off a federal minister for purportedly meddling in state land issues there.

“Malaysians are not outsiders. The federal government is not an outsider. We are responsible for all things in the country,” Dr Mahathir was quoted by The Star Online telling reporters in Putrajaya.

He reiterated that the uninhabited island’s mangrove forest — the second largest in the world — is “special” and the federal government did not want it to be lost for the sake of development.

Yesterday, Johor Mentri Besar Datuk Osman Sapian gave his word that his state government will ensure Pulau Kukup keeps its status as a national park to drive state tourism.

The island’s national park status was degazetted under the previous state Barisan Nasional administration on March 7, just two months before Pakatan Harapan won power in the May 9 general election.

Johor Ruler Sultan Ibrahim Iskandar then decreed that the island be classified under sultanate land for its protection.