RM3.5b National Immigration Control System axed

PETALING JAYA, Dec 10 — The federal government is terminating the National Immigration Control System (SKIN) being developed for the country’s border control, said Home Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin.

The minister said the decision to stop the RM3.5 billion project would allow a more comprehensive, effective and user-friendly system to be developed, according to The Star Online.

“We also want to develop a system that is value for money and that can save government funds,” he was quoted as saying.

Muhyiddin added that formulating a replacement system will be a priority for his ministry.

In 2017, the government appointed Prestariang SKIN Sdn Bhd (PSkin), a subsidiary of Pestariang Bhd, to implement the replacement for the Malaysian Immigration System (myIMMs) by 2020.

The agreement stated that PSkin would only be paid once the system was implemented and in use.

On November 16, Muhyiddin reportedly said an alternative to SKIN would be developed instead.