Bursa broadly lower at mid-morning

KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 10 — Bursa Malaysia was lower across the board at mid-morning today, dampened by continued selling in blue chips and selected heavyweights, dealers said.

At 11.06am, the benchmark FTSE Bursa Malaysia KLCI (FBM KLCI) fell 15.96 points to 1,664.58 from Friday’s close of 1,680.54.

A dealer said sentiment in the market was sluggish following Wall Street’s weak performance last Friday, coupled with concerns over the US-China 90-day truce in resolving differences over trade, which offset the uptrend in oil prices.

Oil prices extended gains after the Organisation of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (Opec) and its partners agreed to cut output by 1.2 million barrels per day from January.

At the time of writing, Brent crude rose four sen to US$62.07 per barrel.

On the broader market, losers led gainers 478 to 127, with 247 counters unchanged, 1,017 untraded and 25 others suspended.

Volume stood at 934.15 million units valued at RM359.74 million.

For heavyweights, Maybank eased four sen to RM9.38, CIMB shed eight sen to RM5.70, while Public Bank and Tenaga lost 14 sen each to RM24.66 and RM13.56 respectively.

Of the actives, Tatt Giap and Bumi Armada inched down half-a-sen each to one sen and 16 sen respectively, while Hubline and Sanichi were flat at four sen and 14 sen..

The FBM Emas Shariah Index eased 105.78 points to 11,491.76, the FBM Ace Index declined 47.87 points to 4,636.52, while the FBM 70 gave up 129.61 points to 13,393.38.

The FBM Emas Index lost 105.78 points to 11,491.76 and the FBMT 100 Index decreased 109.27 points to 11,370.65.

Sector-wise, the Plantation Index contracted 104.7 points to 6,730.41, Financial Services Index was 125.13 points weaker at 17,309.9, while the Industrial Products and Services Index eased 0.72 of-a-point to 168.32. — Bernama