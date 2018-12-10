PM: Corruption in civil service ‘very, very low’ now

Prime Minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad arrives for the monthly assembly of the Prime Minister’s Department in Putrajaya May 21, 2018. — Picture by Razak Ghazali

PUTRAJAYA, Dec 10 — Corruption in the civil service has dropped to a “very, very low” level since the new government came to power, Prime Minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad said today.

“At present, it (corruption) is very, very low. We have not really received reports about corruption ever since the new government took over. As you know, in the old government, all talked of government corruption.

“In a way, we have succeeded in reducing the incidence of corruption. But, of course, there may still be corruption and (it) may be undetected by us,” he said when responding to a question from reporters on how bad the incidence of corruption is among the 1.6 million civil servants in the country.

Reporters approached Dr Mahathir after he had launched the ‘Empowering Local Councils’ Convention at the Putrajaya International Convention Centre (PICC), organised by the Housing and Local Government Ministry.

Asked if there are any recent statistics on corruption, he said: “No”. — Bernama