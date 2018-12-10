First look at James Gunn’s superhero thriller ‘Brightburn’ (VIDEO)

A screengrab from James Gunn’s superhero horror ‘Brightburn’ that stars Elizabeth Banks.

LOS ANGELES, Dec 10 — Sony Pictures has debuted the first trailer for the James Gunn-produced sci-fi superhero horror Brightburn.

The film puts a rather sinister spin on the Superman origin story by exploring what would happen if an alien, who landed on earth, has a bad side instead of being the superhero we could all look up to.

The film stars Elizabeth Banks, David Denman, Jackson A. Dunn, Matt Jones and Meredith Hagner.

The synopsis of the film reads: “What if a child from another world crash-landed on Earth, but instead of becoming a hero to mankind, he proved to be something far more sinister? With Brightburn, the visionary filmmaker of Guardians of the Galaxy and Slither presents a startling, subversive take on a radical new genre: Superhero horror.”

BrightBurn is set for US release on May 24, 2019.