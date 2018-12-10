Sukau assemblyman, ex-Umno, latest to join Warisan

Saddi (centre) at the press conference today after announcing his application to Parti Warisan Sabah.

KOTA KINABALU, Dec 10 — After four months of being an independent assemblyman, Sukau state lawmaker Datuk Saddi Abdul Rahman announced today that he is joining Parti Warisan Sabah.

Saddi, who quit Umno on August 1, cited Warisan president Datuk Seri Shafie Apdal’s leadership and vision of a multiracial and multireligious party as among the reasons for his leap there.

“Because of these principles and Datuk Seri Shafie’s leadership that I feel it is the right party for me, aligned to my own principles.

“Let it be that a local party shall lead Sabah without being controlled by federal forces, like the previous BN regime,” he told a news conference here.

MORE TO COME