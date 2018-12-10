Minister reveals RM4.1b ‘hole’ in Tabung Haji

Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department Datuk Seri Mujahid Yusof Rawa speaks to reporters in Parliament December 10, 2018. — Picture by Firdaus Latif

KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 10 — Lembaga Tabung Haji (TH) has been paying out dividends illegally since 2014 while its financial position remained in the red, the minister in the Prime Minister Department’s in charge of Islamic religious affairs revealed today.

Datuk Seri Mujahid Yusof Rawa said PricewaterhouseCoopers conducted an audit on TH’s 2017 financial account and discovered the Muslim pilgirms savings fund’s true financial position included assets totalling RM70.3 billion while its liabilities stood at RM74.4 billion.

“That is a deficit of RM4.1 billion as of December 30, 2017 and TH has been paying out dividends since 2014 by contravening the Tabung Haji Act 1995.

“The hole is getting bigger. This cannot be sustainable,” he told reporters at Parliament.

He added that that in order for dividends, or hibah as they are called in Islamic financial terms, to be paid, two prerequisites under the Act that must be fulfilled.

“First, TH assets must be more than its liabilities and second, there must be distributable profits,” Mujahid said.

He gave an assurance that the federal government’s foremost priority is to safeguard the depositors’ money.

In light of the latest findings, Mujahid said a special purpose vehicle has been set up to conduct a comprehensive turnaround to restore TH’s balance sheet and maximise recovery efforts of underperforming assets.

On November 30, TH lodged two police reports against its former chairman Datuk Seri Abdul Azeez Abdul Rahim, former chief executive officer, Tan Sri Ismee Ismail and Datuk Seri Johan Abdullah as well as four other senior management personnel alleging misconduct on their part pertaining to TH’s financial affairs.

The former senior staff were Datuk Adi Azuan (Chief Operating Officer) and Datuk Rozaida Omar (Chief Financial Officer), Hazlina Mohd Khalid (Legal Adviser) and Rifina Md Ariff (Senior General Manager, Corporate Services and Real Estate).

On December 3, former chairman Abdul Azeez claimed the two police reports that were lodged against him over the alleged misuse of a charity fund’s money totalling over RM22.0 million for politically-linked activities were made with bad intentions.

