What binds South Africa and Malaysia? ‘Curry,’ says Miss Universe 2017 Demi-Leigh Nel-Peters

Miss Universe 2017 Demi-Leigh Nel-Peters attends the launch of Muca skincare at The Majestic Hotel, Kuala Lumpur December 9, 2018. — Pictures by Hari Anggara

KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 10 — Reigning Miss Universe 2017 Demi-Leigh Nel-Peters may be in Kuala Lumpur for the very first time but the South African beauty needs no introduction to spicy Malaysian-style curries.

The 23-year-old who flew in from Bangkok this morning spoke about the large Malay diaspora back home and its cuisine during the launch of Muca skincare here today.

“South Africa has a big Malaysian influence and the Western Cape has a big Malay culture so we have some great Cape Malay curries and that’s something I know from back home,” Nel-Peters told Malay Mail.

Earlier during the launch event she told pageant fans and members of the media that she was excited to try the “real thing” on her trip when asked by emcee Deborah Henry.

Nel-Peters was introduced to Malaysia’s food obsession in Las Vegas last year, fondly remembering Miss Universe Malaysia 2017 Samantha Katie James’ viral nasi lemak national costume.

“I recall that Samantha wore a banana leaf outfit with the egg done over easy and some meat and rice. I remember that very well,” she said with a laugh.

With a week to go before Nel-Peters crowns her successor, the beauty queen told Malay Mail she met Malaysian contestant Jane Teoh who is currently in Thailand to prepare for the main event.

“I met Jane and all the 95 contestants — she’s just so beautiful and humble, and has great manners. She’s going to make Malaysia very proud.

“My advice to her is be present and live in the moment. You’ve done everything up to now so keep pushing through, there’s only one week left and make the best of it because you’ll never be able to compete on the Miss Universe stage again,” she said.

The 23-year-old South African’s campaign ‘Unbreakable’ teaches women self-defence skills to handle life-threatening situations.

Nel-Peters is known for escaping a traumatic carjacking ordeal by punching her assailant in the throat when she was held at gunpoint by five men, a month after she was crowned Miss South Africa last year.

Since winning the coveted title of Miss Universe 2017, Nel-Peters who now lives in New York City, used the Miss Universe platform to promote her campaign “Unbreakable” which teaches women self-defence skills to handle life-threatening situations.

“I never thought it would happen to me but it did. It’s something I have personally been affected by and lived and experienced, and that made me relate to women all across the world that are facing the same obstacles.

“If I can help them overcome those challenges by empowering them with skills and knowledge on how to work through situations like that then I definitely want to do everything I can in my capability to provide that for them,” she said.

Nel-Peters also said with social movements such as #MeToo in full swing, now is the time for women to stand up and say enough is enough where violence against women is concerned.

“The fact that we are able to speak up about it has allowed us to start doing something about it and to take action and make it stop,” she said.

The 67th Miss Universe 2018 pageant will be held on December 17 in Bangkok, Thailand.