Here’s a new clip from ‘Alita: Battle Angel’ (VIDEO)

A screengrab from ‘Alita: Battle Angel’.

LOS ANGELES, Dec 10 — 20th Century Fox has released a new clip from upcoming manga adaptation Alita: Battle Angel.

Based on the manga series by Yukito Kishiro, the film is set in the distant future and it follows a scientist Ido (Christoph Waltz) who discovers a damaged cyborg named Alita (Rosa Salazar). He decides to take her under his wing and tries to shield Alita from her mysterious past but her new friend Hugo (Keean Johnson) instead offers to help trigger her memories.

With filmmakers James Cameron and Robert Rodriguez onboard, the film also stars Mahershala Ali, Jennifer Connelly, Ed Skrein, Michelle Rodriguez and Jackie Earle Haley.

The synopsis of the film reads: “Set several centuries in the future, the abandoned Alita (Salazar) is found in the scrap yard of Iron City by Ido (Waltz), a compassionate cyber-doctor who takes the unconscious cyborg Alita to his clinic. When Alita awakens she has no memory of who she is, nor does she have any recognition of the world she finds herself in. Everything is new to Alita, every experience a first. As she learns to navigate her new life and the treacherous streets of Iron City, Ido tries to shield Alita from her mysterious past while her street-smart new friend, Hugo (Johnson), offers instead to help trigger her memories. A growing affection develops between the two until deadly forces come after Alita and threaten her newfound relationships. It is then that Alita discovers she has extraordinary fighting abilities that could be used to save the friends and family she’s grown to love. Determined to uncover the truth behind her origin, Alita sets out on a journey that will lead her to take on the injustices of this dark, corrupt world, and discover that one young woman can change the world in which she lives.”

Alita: Battle Angel is set for release here on February 2, 2019.