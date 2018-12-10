Singapore trade minister moots third-party mediation in border row with Malaysia

Singapore has been accusing Malaysia of encroaching on its waters and last Thursday moved to extend its port limits off Tuas, after Putrajaya gazetted an extension to Johor’s port limits on October 25. — Reuters pic

KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 10 — Not having reached a consensus over its maritime territorial boundaries, leaders in Singapore and Malaysia are looking to meet up to discuss how to settle their dispute amicably.

In the latest, Singapore daily The Straits Times reported today its Trade and Industry Minister Chan Chun Sing suggesting the inclusion of a third party if bilateral talks proved inconclusive.

“If such talks do not eventually produce an amicable resolution, the Singapore Government would be prepared for this matter to be settled by recourse to an appropriate international third-party dispute settlement procedure.

“Importantly, let us calm down the ground situation first. Revert to the pre-Oct 25th status quo ante. Have the Malaysian ships leave the area peacefully, immediately,” Chan was quoted saying.

Other Singapore leaders maintained a belligerent stance towards the border dispute with Malaysia.

The latest to hop onto the wagon was Singapore Finance Minister Heng Swee Keat and Environment and Water Resources Minister Masagos Zulkifli who both insisted that Malaysia is intruding into their territory and that their government will defend their sovereignty on the matter to the end.

“We will not hesitate to take firm actions to protect Singapore’s sovereignty and territory. I urge Malaysia to cease these intrusions to avoid escalating tensions,” Heng said in his latest Facebook post.

Singapore has been accusing Malaysia of encroaching on its waters and last Thursday moved to extend its port limits off Tuas, after Putrajaya gazetted an extension to Johor’s port limits on October 25.

On Saturday, Prime Minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad said Singapore has agreed to a negotiation, and that Putrajaya will settle the issue legally, according to Malaysia’s “rights”.