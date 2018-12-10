Malay Mail

Japan economy shrinks more than previously thought in Q3

Published 45 minutes ago on 10 December 2018

The main driver of the decline appeared to be private investment, which shrank 2.8 per cent quarter-on-quarter, compared with an initial estimate of a 0.2-per cent contraction, the data showed. — Reuters pic
TOKYO, Dec 10 — Japan’s economy shrank twice as much as initially thought in the three months to September, official data showed today.

Gross domestic product for the July-September period contracted 0.6 per cent from the previous quarter, Cabinet Office data showed, revising down the figure from the preliminary estimate of a 0.3-per cent contraction.

The reading comes after growth of 0.7 per cent in the April-June period.

The main driver of the decline appeared to be private investment, which shrank 2.8 per cent quarter-on-quarter, compared with an initial estimate of a 0.2-per cent contraction, the data showed. — AFP

