Japan economy shrinks more than previously thought in Q3

TOKYO, Dec 10 — Japan’s economy shrank twice as much as initially thought in the three months to September, official data showed today.

Gross domestic product for the July-September period contracted 0.6 per cent from the previous quarter, Cabinet Office data showed, revising down the figure from the preliminary estimate of a 0.3-per cent contraction.

The reading comes after growth of 0.7 per cent in the April-June period.

The main driver of the decline appeared to be private investment, which shrank 2.8 per cent quarter-on-quarter, compared with an initial estimate of a 0.2-per cent contraction, the data showed. — AFP