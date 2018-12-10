Samsung Galaxy S10 screen sizes revealed

For 2019, the standard Galaxy S10 screen is said to be 6.1″, similar to the iPhone XR, while the Galaxy S10+ is expected to come with a 6.4″ screen. — Picture by 91Mobile via SoyaCincau/onleaks

KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 10 — For the upcoming Galaxy S10, it appears that Samsung is launching not two but three different models. If you’re wondering what the screen sizes are, serial leakster @evleaks has shared some details based on information he obtained from an unnamed case maker.

Typically, Samsung launches two models for the Galaxy S series — a standard size model and a slightly bigger “plus” model. For 2019, the standard Galaxy S10 screen is said to be 6.1″, similar to the iPhone XR, while the Galaxy S10+ is expected to come with a 6.4″ screen.

While smartphone displays getting larger in almost every iteration, Samsung seems to understand there are those who prefer a smaller smartphone that’s easier to manage in one hand. There will be a smaller Galaxy S10 Lite that comes with a 5.8″ screen, which is the same size as the current Galaxy S8 and S9 models. Since it’s a “Lite” model, it could an affordable alternative with watered down specs.

As we’ve seen earlier, the new Galaxy S10 will feature an Infinity-O display that has a cut-out-hole for the camera. Oddly, these renders appear to have a centre mounted selfie camera and there are two on the Galaxy S10+. On @onleaks’ render of the Galaxy S10+, the dual-selfie cameras are placed on the top right corner of the display.

Another leakster by the name of @UniverseIce had chimed in to say that the screen sizes are correct but hinted that something isn’t right about the render.

A case manufacturer's expectations for the Galaxy S10 lineup: pic.twitter.com/lrExjvalcb — Evan Blass (@evleaks) December 8, 2018

Perhaps, the cameras are meant to be positioned at the edges and someone had volunteered to “correct” the mistake on twitter.

In case you missed it, the Galaxy S10+ is expected to come with four cameras at the rear. You can check out the 360-degree render by @onleaks here.

What do you guys think? Should the cut-out-hole appear dead centre, or is it better on the top right edge instead? Let us know in the comments below. — SoyaCincau