The fashion brands championing female empowerment this season

Lead Like a Woman with Jessica Chastain on YouTube. — Picture via YouTube/Ralph Lauren

NEW YORK, Dec 10 — 2018 could well go down in fashion history as the year that female empowerment topped the agenda. Here are three brands currently taking up the cause.

Lane Bryant

Plus-size fashion brand Lane Bryant and its intimates line Cacique recently unveiled a video dedicated to uplifting and empowering women everywhere, and encouraging them to embrace their inherent beauty.

The inclusive video champions women of all shapes, sizes and walks of life by introducing the hashtag #weareallthefantasy and asking women to share their photos with the brands’ social media channels.

“Our hope is that the millions of modern women who share our same core beliefs of inclusivity, body positivity and female empowerment will join us in our commitment to celebrating women of all shapes and sizes,” said EVP/GMM of Cacique Intimates, Marcy Schaffir.

“We feel proud and privileged to play a small part in paving the way for a more inclusive world for generations of women to come.”

Ralph Lauren

US luxury label Ralph Lauren has been championing women who champion women this season, with a star-studded video series.

Dubbed Lead Like a Woman, the three-part series, which was launched by Ralph Lauren Eau de Parfum back in May, was updated in October to feature Hollywood actress Jessica Chastain.

The initiative explores the idea of female leadership with a host of successful women from myriad industries, in an attempt to “close the leadership gap between women and men” and October’s film saw the brand introduce a ‘Sisterhood of Leaders’ to tackle the myth that women do not support one another.

“Everytime I’m lucky enough to be on a film with other actresses and female directors, it’s been such an incredible set to be on,” Chastain says.

& Other Stories

H&M-owned label & Other Stories is the latest brand to champion women with a new holiday campaign starring the comedians Aparna Nancherla and Jen Kirkman.

According to WWD, the short film — which premieres on December 6 — explores the backstage processes that go on behind the scenes before the curtain opens, taking in the rituals, insecurities and glamour of the female stand-up circuit.

“Our celebration campaign highlights the great wave of women who are revolutionising contemporary comedy and creating a shift in today’s society by bringing a new set of voices to the comedy scene,” Sanna Lindberg, managing director of & Other Stories, told the publication. — AFP-Relaxnews