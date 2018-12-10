PM: PH must stay clean if it wants to win GE15

Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad gives a speech during the Pakatan Harapan charity dinner at PICC December 9, 2018. — Picture by Hari Anggara

PUTRAJAYA, Dec 9 — Prime Minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad said Pakatan Harapan (PH) can win a second term in the 15th general election (GE15) if it stays clean and not fall for corruption.

The Pakatan Harapan (PH) chairman said all component parties in PH as well as its ally Parti Warisan Sabah were chosen by the people in GE14 to be the government because of their stand against corruption.

“Don’t get involved in forbidden things, take bribes from anyone because this is not allowed under the nation’s laws.

“If we continue to remain clean and are seen as an administration that is not dirty, polluted by greed, then we will continue to remain in power.

“When GE15 comes where PH will no longer be led by me, we will still win if we are clean, but if we are dirty, corrupt, it will not matter who is the leader, we will be defeated,” he said at PH’s Charity Dinner 2018 at the Putrajaya International Convention here tonight. — Bernama