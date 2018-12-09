Anwar among 13 MPs yet to declare assets

Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim speaks during the ‘Meet Anwar’ dialogue in Kuala Lumpur September 16, 2018. — Picture by Razak Ghazali

PUTRAJAYA, Dec 9 — PKR president Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim, who is also Member of Parliament (MP) for Port Dickson, is among 13 MPs who have yet to declare their assets to the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC).

Based on MACC’s asset declaration website, Anwar, who won the Port Dickson (PD) parliamentary by-election on October 13, had not declared his monthly earnings nor his assets as at 5pm today.

In Anwar’s case, he was sworn in as PD MP on October 15 and has three months from that date to declare assets.

MACC deputy chief commissioner (Prevention) Datuk Shamshun Baharin Mohd Jamil at a ceremony in Putrajaya earlier today announced that there were 13 MPs who have yet to declare their assets to the MACC.

Sabah Chief Minister and Semporna MP Datuk Seri Mohd Shafie Apdal and Perak Menteri Besar Datuk Seri Ahmad Faisal Azumu (Tambun MP) were also among those who have yet to declare their assets.

According to the website, seven PKR MPs have yet to declare their assets. Apart from Anwar, they are Datuk Abdullah Sani Abdul Hamid (Kapar), P. Prabakaran (Batu), Datuk Seri Dr R. Edmund Santhara (Segamat), Awang Husaini Sahari (Putatan), Ali Biju (Saratok) and Dr Michael Teo Yu Keng (Miri).

Three Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia MPs, besides Ahmad Faisal, who have not declared their assets are Datuk Dr Noor Azmi Ghazali (Bagan Serai) and Datuk Dr Shahruddin Md Salleh (Sri Gading).

As for Parti Warisan Sabah, besides Mohd Shafie, Labuan MP Datuk Rozman Isli has not declared his assets either.

Meanwhile, Upko president and Tuaran MP Datuk Seri Wilfred Madius Tangau has also not declared his assets.

Checks showed that several MPs only declared their monthly earnings but not their assets.

They include Tourism, Arts and Culture Minister Datuk Mohamaddin Ketapi (Silam), Ministers in the Prime Minister’s Department Senator P.Waytha Moorthy and Datuk Liew Vui Keong (Batu Sapi).

Other MPs include R. Sanisvara Nethaji Rayer (Jelutong), Wong Tack (Bentong) and Mordi Bimol (Mas Gading). — Bernama