Early exit for Malaysia in Hockey World Cup

KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 9 — Malaysia were eliminated from the 2018 Men's Hockey World Cup Tournament after losing 3-5 to the two-time winners, Germany in their final Group D match at Kalinga Stadium in Bhubaneswar, India, tonight.

The defeat saw the Malaysian Tigers lying at the bottom of the group with one point, courtesy of a 1-1 draw with four-time champions, Pakistan on Dec 5, according to the tournament's website; website;www.worldcup2018.hockey.

Based on the tournament format, the group winner from each four group will advance straight into the quarter-finals, while the runner-up and the third best team, have to do battle to fill four more place in the quarter-finals.

Germany, who had already secured a place in the quarter-finals following two straight victories, took the lead in the second minute via a penalty corner by Timm Herzbruch, before Christopher Ruhr scored two quick field goals in the 14th and 18th minute.

Malaysian penalty corner specialist, Muhammad Razie Abd Rahim reduced the deficit for the national side in the 26th minute, before Nabil Fiqri Mohd Noor scored the second goal via another penalty corner, two minutes later.

Germany, however, added to their score via a field goal from Marco Miltkau in the 39th minute, before Muhammad Razie earned his second goal in the match via a penalty corner in the 42th minute.

Herzbruch dashed Malaysia's hopes to stay in the competition after scoring the winning goal for Germany via a field goal in the 59th minute, and the result remained until the end of the match.

For the record, Malaysia suffered a humiliating 0-7 defeat to three-time winners, Netherlands on Dec 1, and drew 1-1 with Pakistan, four days later. — Bernama