Penang police bust Myanmar human trafficking syndicate

BUTTERWORTH, Dec 9 — A human trafficking syndicate was busted after police arrested three Myanmar nationals, two men and a woman, under ‘Ops Pintas’, here, today.

North Seberang Perai district police chief ACP Noorzainy Mohd Noor said the two men, aged 35 and 45, and the woman, aged 41, acted as caretakers of the house in Mak Mandin, near here, where the Myanmar nationals were kept.

“Acting on information, police raided a house addressed No 20, Lorong Teratai, Taman Teratai, Mak Mandin at about 11.00 am, in accordance with the Anti-Trafficking in Persons and Anti-Smuggling of Migrants Act 2007 (ATIPSOM),” he said here today.

Noorzainy said, following the arrest of the three suspects, police managed to find 19 more suspected Myanmar migrants, aged between 19 to 50 years.

“All of them were hidden in the upper room of the house lying down, unkempt and lifeless.

He said police also seized a black waist bag, a variety of key locks, three mobile phones, several ATM cards, notebooks and cash amounting to RM1,818.00.

“The suspects will be investigated under Section 26 (A) of ATIPSOM while the 19 migrants will be investigated under the Immigration Act for not having any valid travel documents,” he said. — Bernama