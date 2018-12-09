Chong Wei resumes training in January

Datuk Lee Chong Wei is still undergoing a recovery process after being declared free of cancer. — Reuters pic

PUTRAJAYA, Dec 9 — National badminton ace Datuk Lee Chong Wei eventually announces that he will be resuming training in January next year.

Chong Wei, who is recuperating after being confirmed free of level one nose cancer since July, admitted that he still had to undergo the recovery process in Taiwan.

The 36-year-old player, however, said the right time for him to return to training depended on the decision of the doctor.

‘For me to return this month might not be possible because I have to go to Taiwan. The earliest I will return will be next January.

‘’To date, everything including my recovery process is okay. What is important is that I am in constant contact with the doctor and he advised me not to be too hasty because this is not a problem of injury,’’ he told reporters after signing a contract as an ambassador for an isotonic drink here today.At the same time, the winner of the silver medal at the 2016 Olympics in Rio also could not confirm his participation in the 2019 All England Championship in March.

‘’I really want to but I cannot say ‘yes’ for now. But what is important is that I have a desire to compete,’’ he said.

For the record, the last time Chong Wei performed at a competitive level was at the semi-finals of the 2018 Indonesian Open in July which saw him losing to Japanese player, Kento Momoto. — Bernama