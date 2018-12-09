Pakatan Harapan raises RM1.66m in donations through maiden charity dinner after GE14

Datuk Seri Dr Wan Azizah Wan Ismail said the dinner was a way to fulfil PH's pledge on political funding. — Picture by Hari Anggara.

PUTRAJAYA, Dec 9 — Pakatan Harapan (PH) has managed to collect RM1.66 million in donations after it successfully organised its maiden charity dinner here today, after having won the May 9 general election.

PH president Datuk Seri Dr Wan Azizah Wan Ismail said the amount was collected through the sale of 156 tables and the collection amount achieved the target set by the PH Presidential Council.

"I wish to extend our gratitude to all who have contributed tonight and I hope this support from party members and supporters will continue in the future," she said during her welcoming speech at the Putrajaya International Convention Centre here.

Dr Wan Azizah also said tonight's charity dinner aim was to collect funds to ensure PH component parties were able to function for the benefit of the people and upholding PH's pledge of not using government funds for political activities.

"We want to ensure that pledge is upheld by ending such obsolete practice of political funding, that is why tonight's dinner was organised and open to public participation," she said.

She said the overall funds collected will be channeled to PH's bank account.

Among PH leaders present were PH chairman Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad, Parti Amanah Negara president Mohamad Sabu, DAP secretary-general Lim Guan Eng, Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia president Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin and PKR president Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim.