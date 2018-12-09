825 police personnel to control traffic, security during AFF Suzuki Cup finals

A total of 825 police personnel will be on duty during the AFF Suzuki 2018 Cup first leg final match between Malaysia and Vietnam at the Bukit Jalil National Stadium. — Reuters pic

KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 9 — A total of 825 police personnel will be on duty during the AFF Suzuki 2018 Cup first leg final match between Malaysia and Vietnam at the Bukit Jalil National Stadium here, Tuesday.

Kuala Lumpur police chief Datuk Seri Mazlan Lazim said traffic control would begin as early as 2 pm to avoid congestion around the stadium.

“Traffic personnel will be stationed and predefined locations, the police will only make detours or road closures if the traffic is too congested.

“Security control will be done inside and outside the stadium, and checks will be carried out at each entrance,” he said during a press conference at the Kuala Lumpur Police Headquarters here today.

He said about 90,000 football fans were expected to be at the stadium to witness the match.

Mazlan also reminded the public not to carry any prohibited items such as firecrackers, flares, weapons, lasers and helmets.

“The public is also reminded to come early and we recommend using public transport to avoid congestion.

“Do not spark any provocation between the supporters of both teams, which can jeopardize public order,” he added.

Meanwhile, he said the police would also take firm action against any party found selling or holding fake tickets for the match. — Bernama