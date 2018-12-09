Malaysia fails to qualify for 2019 AFC U-20 Futsal Championship finals

KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 9 — Malaysia has failed to reach the final round of the 2019 AFC Under 20 (U-20) Futsal Championship after losing 1-2 to Vietnam in their final match of the Asean zone qualifying tournament in Bangkok, Thailand, today.

The third defeat saw the national junior side, finishing in fourth place out of five teams with three points after playing four matches. Malaysia’s only win came against Myanmar when they beat the latter 1-0 in the opening match on Dec 5.

In today’s match held at Huamark Indoor Stadium, Vietnam only took three minutes to open the scoring via Nhan Gia Hung before Ahmad Harith Naim Mohd Nasir levelled for Malaysia in the 23rd minute, according to Asian Football Confederation (AFC) in their website;www.the-afc.com.

Huynh Mi Woen turned hero for Vietnam after scoring the winning goal in the 40th minute.

For the record, Malaysia had also lost two other preliminary fixtures – Thailand and Indonesia with 4-2 scorelines, respectively.

The victory saw Vietnam joining tournament’s winner, Thailand and Indonesia, who finished third, to the final round, slated to be held in Iran, next year. — Bernama