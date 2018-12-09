German railworkers to go on strike from Monday, say union sources

The EVG wants a 7.5 per cent wage increase and made demands about working hours and holdays. — Reuters pic

BERLIN, Dec 9 — Germany's EVG railway workers' union will start strikes tomorrow that will hit local, regional and long-distance trains nationwide after wage talks with rail operator Deutsche Bahn broke down, two union sources said today.

One person familiar with the preparations told Reuters the union did not want to limit itself to just a few routes or one form of transport although some regions would be worse hit than others.

The union, which represents most railway industry workers and professionals, had said on Saturday that warning strikes would be unavoidable, raising fears that Christmas travel could be disrupted.

The EVG wants a 7.5 per cent wage increase and has also made demands on working hours and holidays.

Deutsche Bahn, also in talks with the smaller train drivers' union GDL, said it had offered a 5.1 percent wage rise in two stages and a one-off payment of 500 euros ($568.80). Overall, the package is equivalent to a 7 percent rise, it said. It has said the EVG decision to break off talks were causing a "completely unnecessary escalation" which will unsettle travellers over the Christmas period.

No one at the EVG union was available to comment. — Reuters