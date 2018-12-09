Melaka MACC confiscated more than RM600,000 assets

The Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission’s logo is seen in Putrajaya June 21, 2017. — Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

MELAKA, Dec 9 — The Melaka Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) has confiscated RM645,732.98 in assets involving agencies and members of the public in the state during the first 11 months of this year.

Its deputy director (prevention) Ahmad Faizul Abdul Rashid said this included assets involving the Melaka Industrial Skills Development and Entrepreneurship Centre, and individuals who gave bribes to civil servants.

He said during this period, 22 investigation papers were opened on various allegations including abuse of power and bribery.

“We received about 184 information or complaints on various allegations of abuse of power and bribery this year but only 22 investigation papers were opened after initial investigations were carried out.

“This shows that there is increased public awareness in the state of bribery and abuse of power,” he told reporters after the launching ceremony of the state-level 2018 International Anti-Corruption Day Perdana Walkabout Programme by state MACC operations deputy director Bahrudin Suib here today. — Bernama