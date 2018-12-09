Johor MB: I am nobody’s puppet

Johor Mentri Besar Datuk Osman Sapian today stressed that he is nobody’s puppet and that his masters were the people of the state. — Bernama pic

ISKANDAR PUTERI, Dec 9 — Johor Mentri Besar Datuk Osman Sapian today stressed that he is nobody’s puppet and that his masters were the people of the state.

He said this was so because it was they who voted in his administration and thus would never betray them.

“In this august house, I as an assemblyman and chief executive of the state wish to stress that the interests of the people will come first no matter the challenges.

“Trust me, I and the state executive council will work hard for Johor. There is no way we will let the people down,” he said when winding up debate in the State Assembly today.

The mentri besar had come under flak lately with certain quarters accusing him of being a puppet of people with vested interests.

On another matter, Osman told the assembly that the state government would be holding discussions with the federal government and Felda to enable sites of mosques, surau, religious schools and Islamic reserve land in Felda areas to be handed over to the Johor Islamic Religious Council to act as the sole trustee of endowment land in the state. — Bernama