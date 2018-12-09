Pua out of Selangor DAP line-up as Gobind appointed as state chief

New Selangor DAP chairman Gobind Singh Deo speaks during a press conference in Petaling Jaya December 9, 2018. — Picture by Firdaus Latif

PETALING JAYA, Dec 9 — Petaling Jaya MP Tony Pua has been ousted as Selangor DAP chairman and has been replaced by Gobind Singh Deo, according to official results of the party’s state election.

Pua, who had previously indicated he did not intend to continue heading the state chapter, had also vied for one of the 15 leadership positions.

The state DAP election is a two-tiered process where delegates only vote for the top 15 candidates that they want to see in the leadership.

The top 15 candidates voted among themselves during the Selangor DAP State Ordinary Convention 2018.

Gobind, who is Puchong MP and the Communications and Multimedia minister, will be assisted by Seri Kembangan assemblyman Ean Yong Hian Wah, who was appointed deputy chairman.

Selangor Legislative Assembly Speaker Ng Swee Lim and Selangor executive councillor V. Ganabatirau were both appointed the vice-chairman of Selangor DAP.

Gobind secured a total of 393 votes, while former chairman Pua did not make it into the state committee after obtaining only 292 votes.

DAP’s Ronnie Liew was appointed secretary assisted by Deputy International Trade and Industry Minister and Serdang MP Dr Ong Kian Ming who was appointed as his assistant.

Selangor State Local Government, Public Transport and New Village Development Committee chairman Ng Sze Han was appointed treasurer.

Addressing the delegates, Free Malaysia Today reported that Gobind told Selangor DAP to close ranks and face the challenges ahead together.

“Our party today is a ruling party. What is important now is that we look forward, focus and unite in facing the challenges ahead.

“This will be the new committee’s focus,” he said.

Ng obtained the most votes among the 15 winners at 491 votes, followed by Tiew Way Keng (463 votes) and Ronnie Liew (442 votes).

The remaining winners are as followed; Ng Suee Lim (439 votes), V. Ganabatirau (429 votes), Lau Weng San (421 votes), Lee Ching Hung (410 votes), Lee Fu Haw (400 votes), Gobind Singh Deo (393 votes), Bryant Lai Wai Chong (391 votes), Ean Yong Hian Wah (384 votes), Tee Boon Hock (345 votes), Teng Chang Khim (335 votes), Ong Kian Ming (324 votes) and Lee Kee Hiong (302 votes).