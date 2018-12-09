Now, Umno Youth chief moots special committee with PAS on Malay, Muslim survival

Umno Youth chief Datuk Asyraf Wajdi Dusuki said time has come for PAS and Umno’s top leadership to form a special committee to uphold Malay and Muslim rights. — Picture by Zuraneeza Zulkifli

KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 9 — The time has come for PAS and Umno’s top leadership to form a special committee to uphold Malay and Muslim rights, Datuk Asyraf Wajdi Dusuki said today.

The Umno Youth chief said that he is suggesting this form of cooperation between the Malay parties after the successful handling of yesterday’s anti-International Convention on the Elimination of All Forms of Racial Discrimination (ICERD).

“Therefore it is time for the leadership of the two biggest political parties representing Malays and Islam — Umno and PAS to form a joint committee to look through the agenda which involves the political survival of Malays and Islam,” he said in a statement.

Asyraf added that an Umno-PAS working alliance will be good in terms of strengthening the current Opposition bloc to face Pakatan Harapan in GE15.

Kuala Lumpur police chief Datuk Seri Mazlan Lazim had said that 55,000 participants were present at yesterday’s rally, and the programme went on smoothly and safely without any undesirable events.

Among the Opposition leaders present at the event were former prime minister Datuk Seri Najib Razak, Umno president Datuk Seri Ahmad Zahid Hamidi and PAS president Datuk Seri Abdul Hadi Awang.