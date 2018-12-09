Police to call up organisers of anti-ICERD rally over presence of children

Anti-ICERD protesters gather at Masjid Jamek in Kuala Lumpur December 8, 2018. — Pictures by Mukhriz Hazim

KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 9 — Police will call up the organiser of the anti-International Convention on the Elimination of All Forms of Racial Discrimination (ICERD) rally at Jalan Raja here yesterday over a report on children being brought there.

Kuala Lumpur police chief Datuk Seri Mazlan Lazim said it an offence under Section 4 (2)(f) of the Peaceful Assembly Act 2012 for children to be brought to the rally, where those found guilty could be fined up to RM20,000.

“The organiser will be called up to assist investigation and so far, no police report has been lodged on damaged to landscape during the rally,” he told a media conference at his office here today.

Yesterday, Mazlan was reported to have said that about 55,000 people attended the rally and it went smoothly with no untoward incident reported.

The rally organiser was reported to have said that the rally was held to show gratitude following the government’s decision to not ratify the convention and to continue to uphold the Federal Constitution.

Last Nov 23, the Prime Minister’s Office, in a statement, said the Pakatan Harapan government would not ratify ICERD and would instead continue to defend the Federal Constitution which contained a social contract that had been agreed by all races during the formation of the country. — Bernama