AFF Suzuki 2018 Cup finals: LRT, MRT services extended till 1am on Wednesday

KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 9 ― The Sri Petaling/Ampang Line LRT, Kelana Jaya Line LRT and Sungai Buloh-Kajang Line MRT services will be extended until 1am on Wednesday (December 12) following the AFF Suzuki 2018 Cup finals first leg match between Malaysia and Vietnam at the National Sports Complex Bukit Jalil on Tuesday night (December 11).

According to a statement by Prasarana Malaysia Berhad's Group Communications and Strategic Marketing Department today, the Bukit Jalil LRT Station will be open until 1am to allow passengers to enter the station and continue their journey to other LRT and MRT stations.

“Although other stations will be closed, passengers can still alight at the respective stations and switch to the Kelana Jaya LRT and Sungai Buloh-Kajang MRT lines at the Masjid Jamek, Plaza Rakyat, Pasar Seni and Maluri stations,” said the statement.

Commuters are also encouraged to use the “park n ride” facilities available at MRT and LRT stations such as Putra Heights, Muhibbah, Awan Besar, Kinrara BK5, IOI Puchong Jaya, Pusat Bandar Puchong, Taman Perindustrian Puchong, and Bandar Tasik Selatan Multilevel Parking Complex.

According to the Football Association of Malaysia (FAM) via its official Facebook page, all 80,000 tickets for the match have been sold. ― Bernama