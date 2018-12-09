Suhakam chief: We will continue advising govt on human rights matters including ICERD

Suhakam chairman Tan Sri Razali Ismail speaks to reporters during the press conference at Suhakam's International Human Rights Day celebration in Petaling Jaya on December 9, 2018. — Picture by Shafwan Zaidon

PETALING JAYA, Dec 9 — The Human Rights Commission of Malaysia (Suhakam) will continue to advise the government on all matters concerning human rights issues, including matter pertaining to the International Convention on the Elimination of All Forms of Racial Discrimination (ICERD).

Its chairman Tan Sri Razali Ismail said though the commission is disappointed over Putrajaya’s U-turn on the decision, he said it will remain committed to push forward the remaining six out if nine international human rights treaties.

Malaysia has ratified three human rights treaties — Convention on the Rights of the Child (CRC), Convention on the Elimination of All Forms of Discrimination against Women (CEDAW) and Convention on the Rights of Persons with Disabilities (CRPD), as well as to two of the three optional protocols under the CRC.

“The role of the commission is that we are mandated to advice the government.

“We will continue to advice we need to fight for a Malaysia that believes in nondiscrimination,” he told reporters at the Suhakam Human Rights Day celebration held in Padang Timur, here, today.

MORE TO COME