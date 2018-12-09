GPS assemblymen are free from corruption, says Sarawak minister

KUCHING, Dec 9 — All state assemblymen from Gabungan Parti Sarawak (GPS) are free from any form of corruption involving government development projects, says Minister in the Chief Minister’s Department (Integrity and Ombudsman) Datuk Talib Zulpilip.

He said there were only wild accusations thrown on Facebook, but no official complaints have been received by the ministry and the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC).

“For example, there are parties and individuals accusing a few of the assemblyman of misappropriating the RM5 million allocation given by the state government to each of them for the Rural Transformation Project (RTP), but this is unlikely, as the money is channelled through the Resident’s Office and the development projects implemented are also monitored by the office.

“There is no way the assemblymen can misappropriate funds in government development projects because the tenders are open and go through a draw,” he told the media after officiating the Perdana Walkabout Programme in conjunction with the 2018 International Anti-Corruption Day at the MACC office here today.

“If there is a complaint we will investigate, people can even call me on my number at 012898366. We shall all monitor and eradicate misappropriation of funds in government development projects together, “ he added.

Meanwhile, on the issue regarding the rhythmic fountain project in front of Sarawak State Assembly Building, Talib said the Department of Audit had investigated the matter.

He said they were merely wild accusations from the Democratic Action Party to undermine the image of the state government.

Earlier in his speech, he urged the MACC to cooperate in preventing corruption as well as inculcating the culture of integrity among the people.

He said the state government would always cooperate and give full support to the MACC to ensure that the state was free from corruption and abuse of power. — Bernama