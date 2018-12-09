Dr M’s absence from Human Rights Day gathering garnered public attention, says Suhakam chief

Suhakam chairman Tan Sri Razali Ismail speaks to reporters during the press conference at Suhakam's International Human Rights Day celebration in Petaling Jaya on December 9, 2018 - Picture by Shafwan Zaidon

PETALING JAYA, Dec 9 — The Human Rights Commission of Malaysia (Suhakam) said that Prime Minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad’s absence from the Human Rights Day celebration today has actually made the event more successful.

Suhakam chairman Tan Sri Razali Ismail said the prime minister had done the commission a favour when he had turned down from attending the event as it had made the public curious to know more.

“The PM had in a way done us a favour.

“Because he is not here, people are suddenly more interested, so they came and asked questions and showed interests in different issues,” he told a press conference at the Suhakam Human Rights Day celebration held in Padang Timur, here.

MORE TO COME