Johor Exco: Singaporeans make up bulk of arrivals in the state

Liow said the state recorded a total of 7.52 million international visitors via 14 entry points from January to June this year. — Picture courtesy of Johor Women Development and Tourism Committee Chairman’s office

ISKANDAR PUTERI, Dec 9 — Johor State Women and Tourism Development Committee chairman Liow Cai Tung today said Singaporeans continue to make-up the bulk of tourist and international arrivals to Johor with 5.6 million visitors recorded in the first six months of this year.

She said the figure was followed by arrivals from Indonesia (690,998), China (386,778), Philippines (157,594), India (101,750), Japan (59,901), South Korea (62,474) and Thailand (47,758).

“Tourists and visitors from other countries include the United Kingdom (27,133), Australia (30,548), Brunei (4,918) and other nations (351,784) that were recorded from January to June this year,” said Liow, adding that Johor had a total of 7.52 million international visitors to the state via 14 entry points during the same period.

She said this in reply to Cheo Yee How (PH-Perling) on his question on the statistics of the influx of tourists to the state at the Johor state assembly in the Sultan Ismail Building in Kota Iskandar here today.

Liow, who is also the Johor Jaya assemblyman, said that based on observation, five main districts in Johor visited by domestic and international tourists are Johor Baru, Kota Tinggi, Mersing, Pontian and Muar.

“The state government, through Tourism Johor, found that most domestic and international tourists entering the state were mainly for vacation, relaxation, shopping, entertainment, food, medical treatment, attending meetings or seminars and visiting friends or relatives,” she said.