Abdul Aziz Bari: Allegation against me to oust Perak MB mere smoke screen

State executive councillor Abdul Aziz Bari was summoned by the MACC to assist in investigations into the topple plot. — Picture by Farhan Najib

IPOH, Dec 9 — State executive councillor Abdul Aziz Bari today said that allegation against him by Perak Opposition Leader Datuk Saarani Mohamad on the plot to remove Mentri Besar Datuk Seri Ahmad Faizal Azumu was just to cover up the previous state administration's corrupt practices.

Abdul Aziz today told Malay Mail that he was approached by a former state exco from the previous administration recently who revealed the rampant corruption that occurred during the administration of Datuk Seri Zambry Abd Kadir.

“What the exco told me somehow connected the dots of information I received previously,” he said.

Abdul Aziz said he had met with the former state exco on Thursday in Kuala Lumpur, he however declined to revealed the identity of the person he had met.

“Initially he (Saarani) said I was involved in the plans to topple the mentri besar through a vote of no confidence in the recently concluded state assembly.

“When that did not happen, he went on to claim I have the backing of Putrajaya to remove the mentri besar.”

“Which is which?” questioned Abdul Aziz.

Breaking his silence for the first time after he was summoned by the Malaysian Anti Corruption Commission (MACC) to assist in investigations into the topple plot, Abdul Aziz said he did meet the five Umno assemblymen but it was not to plan a plot to remove Ahmad Faizal.

“I am a state exco and I meet with lawmakers from both Barisan Nasional and Pakatan Harapan,” he said.

Rumours of an internal ouster surfaced on November 25 when Saarani revealed that there was a high possibility Perak could face snap polls, pointing to a move, allegedly by the state executive councillors, to topple Ahmad Faizal.

On Friday, Saarani claimed that the plot to remove Ahmad Faizal was still active.

The Kota Tampan assemblyman told reporters that an Umno assemblyman was informed on Wednesday that the move to oust Ahmad Faizal was supported by Putrajaya.

On November 26, the awaited state Public Accounts Committee (PAC) hearing that called in Zambry did not proceed after he stormed out before the hearing began.

He had reiterated the hearing should not be held in public.