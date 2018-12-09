MACC to call up six state reps again over alleged plot to topple Perak MB

Six Perak assemblymen will be called up by the MACC to record their statements on the alleged plot to topple Perak Mentri Besar Datuk Seri Ahmad Faizal Azumu. ― Picture by Azneal Ishak

IPOH, Dec 9 — The Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) is likely to call up again six Perak assemblymen (Adun) to record their statements on the alleged plot to topple Perak Mentri Besar Datuk Seri Ahmad Faizal Azumu.

Perak MACC director Datuk Zainul Darus said apart from the six assemblymen, the commission would also call Ahmad Faizal to record his statement, if necessary.

“We have to synchronise the statements that we have recorded, and if it is necessary, we will call back the witnesses,” he told reporters after launching the 2018 International Anti-Corruption Day Premier Walkabout Programme at the state MACC office here today.

Last Thursday, a newspaper reported that Alor Pongsu Assemblyman Datuk Sham Mat Sahat; Rungkup Assemblyman Datuk Shahrul Zaman Yahya; Bota Assemblyman Khairul Shahril Mohamed, Bukit Chandan Assemblyman Maslin Sham Razman; Lubuk Merbau Assemblyman Dr Jurij Jalaluddin and Kota Tampan Assemblyman Datuk Saarani Mohamad, who is also Perak Umno Liaison committee chairman, had been called up by MACC to record their statements on the matter.

Prior to that, Tebing Tinggi Assemblyman and State Education, Technology, Science and Environment Committee chairman Dr Abdul Aziz Bari, who is said to mastermind the plot, was also called up by MACC.

On today’s programme, Zainul said it was carried out simultaneously nationwide to enhance public awareness on the dangers of corruption and on the need for all quarters to cooperate to eliminate it. ― Bernama