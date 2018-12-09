MACC: Thirteen MPs, 24 senior govt officials yet to declare assets

Datuk Shamsun Baharin Mohd Jamil said that elected MPs have a moral obligation to declare their assets as they themselves had in the past promised to do so. — Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

PETALING JAYA, Dec 9 — The Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) today said that there are 13 MPs and 24 senior government officials including political secretaries that have yet to declare their assets.

The Star Online quoting MACC Deputy Chief Commissioner (Prevention) Datuk Shamsun Baharin Mohd Jamil said that elected MPs have a moral obligation to declare their assets as they themselves had in the past promised to do so.

“It was their promise to the people so whatever promises they make, they need to fulfill it,” he told reporters after the International Anti-Corruption Day flag-off ceremony at MACC headquarters in Putrajaya this morning.

Shamsun Baharin said MACC have been actively calling the MPs aides to get them to declare their assets.

He said so far, 115 MPs and 63 government officials have declared their assets.

Shamsun Baharin added that there are no existing laws that make it compulsory for MPs to declare their assets, and said it being done in accordance with the Civil Service Code of Ethics and Member of Parliament Code of Ethics.

He said the agency will soon propose a law or amend the existing Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission Act 2009 to make asset declaration mandatory for all politicians.

The law is expected to be tabled in April.