FAM: Tickets for first AFF Suzuki Cup final sold out

FAM thanked Harimau Malaya fans for their support and apologised to those who failed to get the tickets, adding that the National Stadium could only accommodate 80,000 people. — Picture by Choo Choy May

KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 9 ― All tickets for the first final of the AFF Suzuki Cup between Malaysia and Vietnam this Tuesday have been sold out today.

The Football Association of Malaysia (FAM), on its Facebook, stated that the ticket counters at Gate A and Gate E of the National Stadium in Bukit Jalil, which opened at 9.53am, were closed after all the tickets were sold.

FAM thanked Harimau Malaya fans for their support and apologised to those who failed to get the tickets, adding that the National Stadium could only accommodate 80,000 people.

“It is hoped that supporters who are still at the compound of the National Stadium could disperse as the tickets have all been sold,” it said.

Of the 80,000 tickets, 40,000 were sold online on Friday and sold out by yesterday. ― Bernama