Newly-wed couple among four killed in bus-car collision in Rompin

ROMPIN, Dec 9 ― Four people, including a newly-wed couple, were killed in a collision between a car and an express bus at Kilometre 131.2 Jalan Kuantan-Johor Baru early today.

The couple killed in the crash, which occurred at 1.48am, was identified as Mohamad Syahmi Emir Mohd Rawi and his wife, Nur Diana Afifah Hasnulhady, both 24 and from Johor Baru. They died on the spot.

Rompin district police chief DSP Azli Mohd Noor said the other two fatalities were the couple’s nieces, Yasmin Afiqah Hazemi, 14, and her younger sister, Yasmin Aliah Hazemi, 12.

Their bodies were sent to Rompin Hospital for post mortem, he added.

He said Mohamad Syahmi Emir, who was at the wheel of a Perodua Viva car, was driving from Kuantan towards Johor Baru when the crash occurred.

The couple and the children were said to be on their way home to Mersing, Johor, after a holiday in Teluk Chempedak.

Azli said Mohamad Syahmi Emir was believed to have lost control of his car when it veered into an oncoming lane and collided with the bus.

The impact caused the bus and the car to drag for about 30 metres before both vehicles landed in a drain, he said when contacted by Bernama.

He said the bus driver and the 30 passengers escaped injury in the crash.

Meanwhile in another road crash, at Kilometre 164 of the East Coast Expressway in Maran, yesterday, a bus driver and his three passengers were injured when the vehicle crashed into the rear of a trailer.

Maran district police chief DSP Norzamri Abd Rahman said the crash occurred at 9.24 pm when the bus was on its way to Kuantan from Klang.

The bus driver and the injured passengers were sent to Maran health Clinic for treatment, he added. ― Bernama