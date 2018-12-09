Fans queue up overnight to buy tickets for AFF Suzuki Cup final

Thousands of football fans had queued up since last night at the National Stadium ticket counter to buy tickets for the first final of the AFF Suzuki Cup between Malaysia and Vietnam. — Picture by Choo Choy May

KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 9 ― National football fans intending to buy tickets for the first final of the AFF Suzuki Cup between Malaysia and Vietnam this Tuesday at the ticket counter at National Stadium, Bukit Jalil today are advised to just forget about it.

Football Association of Malaysia (FAM) secretary-general Stuart Michael Ramalingam, in a brief statement issued here, said all the 40,000 tickets would have been sold out considering the thousands of football fans who had queued up since last night at the National Stadium ticket counter A and E for the tickets.

“Hence, FAM again hopes there will be no more supporters coming to the National Stadium this morning because it will only cause them disappointment,” he said.

He said FAM appreciated the support given by local fans to Harimau Malaya during the first leg of the match, but only 80,000 tickets could be sold, with 40,000 tickets sold online on Friday and sold out by yesterday.

“For supporters still in line to buy the tickets at the National Stadium, I am discussing with the police to provide security assistance when the ticket sale starts so that there’ll be no commotion or any untoward incident,” he said.

He said the ticket counters should open at 10am, but would be opened earlier would be opened earlier to accommodate supporters who had been there since last night.

Malaysia drew 2-2 with Thailand at the semi-finals, but qualified for the final via the away goal rule.

Vietnam booked a ticket for the final after recording a 4-2 aggregate win over the Philippines at another reciprocal match. ― Bernama