ArtAid, when art helps people living with HIV

An art piece titled ‘Self Confidence’ by artist CN Liew. ― Pictures courtesy of Malaysian AIDS Foundation

KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 9 ― Art is to be appreciated. But there is even more meaning when it serves to help those in need.

To this end, Malaysian AIDS Foundation's ArtAid is being held in conjunction with the Tun Dr Siti Hasmah Award Gala Dinner 2018.

While the artworks will be on display for guests to view on the night of the event on September 16 at Hilton Kuala Lumpur, the exquisite art is also up for sale.

Proceeds will go to the foundation to fund programmes that help people living with HIV, besides prevention initiatives.

An art piece titled ‘Nature for Money’ by artist Jalaini Abu Hassan.

Foundation executive director Jasmin Jalil said ArtAid was first held in 2015 and continued to feature in fundraising efforts, thanks to the contributions of various artists throughout the years.

This particular ArtAid in conjunction with the gala dinner is curated by MAF trustee Ahmad Zakii Anwar.

The artwork featured is by Ahmad Zakii, Bayu Utomo Radjikin, CN Liew, Jalaini Abu Hassan, Kow Leong Kiang, Shia Yih Ying and Sofia Harun.

“We hope that people will continue to support our efforts in raising funds,” said Jasmin.

An art piece titled ‘Girl in Red’ by artist Kow Leong Kiang.

“Every single ringgit and sen count towards helping people living with or are affected by the disease. It will be gratifying knowing that you not only own a beautiful piece of artwork but also did your bit for charity.”

Malay Mail is media partner for the gala dinner.

For booking or queries on the artwork, contact Mohd Razif Zainuddin at 011-3976 8083 or [email protected] or Izarin Izhar Izmir at 012-244 3623 or email [email protected]

Tables are available in the following categories ― diamond (RM50,000); platinum (RM30,000) and gold (RM20,000).

For more information, contact Nurshaliza Manaf at [email protected] or 014-504 8927 or Azahemy Abdullah at [email protected] or 016-646 5874.