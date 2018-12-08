Ministry assures support for national creative arts industry

Minister of Communications and Media Gobind Singh Deo said the ministry has given an assurance that it will support the national creative arts industry. — Picture by Azinuddin Ghazali

KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 8 — The Communications and Multimedia Ministry has given an assurance that it will support the national creative arts industry.

Its minister Gobind Singh Deo said this was to ensure that the quality of the creative arts industry would continue to rise not only locally but at the international level as well.

“In the last seven months that I have been a minister, I have met all parties, including industry players, to collect information and the problems they faced.

“It’s important and the time has come for the ministry to take part in finding out the problems faced by the industry and find ways to solve them together.

“The government has given an assurance that it will take the industry as far as we can,” he said after officiating the Malaysian Indian Recording Artiste’s Association Awards 2018 (MINDRAA 2018) night here today.

Gobind said the creative arts industry players in the country should capitalise on the diversity of the society in the country for their works.

He said creative arts was one of the instruments that could be used to unite the people of this country.

He also noted the views of creative arts practitioners that more award programmes be created as a show of appreciation for the country’s artistic talents.

“We need more programmes like this. No point having the talents but no stage to showcase them,” he said.

At the awards function, singer Anjali was named the ‘Best Female Vocalist’ and Ansarullah Abdul Jeelanie the ‘Best Male Vocalist’.

The event also awarded the Lifetime Achievement Award to composer and veteran musician RPS Rajoo. — Bernama