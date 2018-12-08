Parti Warisan Sabah receives 7,206 new members

Datuk Seri Shafie Apdal addresses to a crowd in Lintas Boulevard May 5, 2018. — Picture by Julia Chan

TAWAU, Dec 8 — Parti Warisan Sabah (Warisan) has received 7,206 former Umno members to join 121 Warisan branches in the Kalabakan division here today.

The handing over of membership application forms was presented by the branch representatives to Warisan president Datuk Seri Mohd Shafie Apdal and was witnessed by party secretary-general, Lorreto S Padua.

Mohd Shafie who is also the Chief Minister in his speech said it was important for party members to expand the party by increasing its membership.

As such, he said the support of the people would enable the new government today to lead and change the ways of previous ruling party.

In this regard, Mohd Shafie said his party will accept anybody who wish to join Warisan as it was aimed at uniting the people. — Bernama