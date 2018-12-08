Cheng Hoe tells squad not to squander home ground advantage

Tan Cheng Hoe. — Bernama pic

NILAI, Dec 8 — Harimau Malaya head coach, Tan Cheng Hoe does not want another 0-0 draw against Thailand to repeat in the meeting with Vietnam in the AFF Suzuki Cup 2018 first leg final on Tuesday.

Cheng Hoe said the chance to play at the National Stadium in Bukit Jalil should be used to chalk up a positive result as reserve for the second leg on December 15 in Hanoi.

“I want the players to stay focus in the first match as we cannot effort to miss playing on home ground.

“The players had learnt something in the last match when we lost and this time the squad has the confidence in terms of combination and camaraderie has also improved. So this is the best opportunity for us to clinch a positive result.

He was met at a training session of the national squad in Universiti Sains Islam Malaysia (USIM) here today.

At the same time, the injuries sustained by two key defenders, Mohamad Aidil Zafuan Abd Radzak and Muhammad Syazwan Andik Mohd Ishak and the suspension of Muhammad Syahmi Safari are not major setbacks to him.

He said he has a line-up of quality reserve players who are ready to be fielded at any time.

“So far only two players have not reach 100 per cent fitness, namely Aidil and Syazwan but others are in tip-top condition. Players such as Irfan who went in to substitute Aidil in the match against Thailand played well despite scoring an own goal. I feel if he is fielded he will gain more confidence.

“For Syahmi Safari’s position, maybe Amirul Azhan will be fielded and Adam Nor Azlin also has a chance. We will see on the last day of training before deciding who plays what position,” he added. — Bernama