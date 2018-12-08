Don’t celebrate yet, FAM president says

The Harimau Malaya squad have been reminded not to spend too much time on social media ahead of their AFF Suzuki Cup final first-leg tie match.— Picture courtesy of Twitter/FAM_Malaysia NILAI, Dec 8 — The Harimau Malaya squad have been reminded not to spend too much time on social media ahead of their AFF Suzuki Cup final first-leg tie against Vietnam on Tuesday.

Football Association of Malaysia (FAM) president Datuk Hamidin Mohd Amin said the players should instead give more focus on the final two matches as the Tan Cheng Hoe’s squad had suffered a 0-2 defeat to Vietnam in a group A match.

He also reminded the players not to get carried away with their victory against defending champions Thailand in the semi-final second leg match last Wednesday.

“I would like to remind Tan and his players to give more focus on the final two matches. It’s not the time yet to celebrate .there’s still work to be done.

“I also don’t want the players to spend too much time on social media as receiving excessive praise and criticism can cause problems to them,” he said when met after observing the training session of the national squad at Universiti Sains Islam Malaysia here today.

The 2018 AFF Suzuki Cup final first-leg match between Malaysia and Vietnam will take place at the National Stadium in Bukit Jalil while and the second leg will be held at the My Dinh Stadium in Hanoi on December 15. — Bernama