Muhyiddin congratulates security forces, govt agencies on peaceful ICERD rally

Home Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin has congratulated the security forces and government agencies overseeing security on the ICERD rally for a job well done. — Picture by Shafwan Zaidon

KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 8 — Home Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin has congratulated the security forces and government agencies overseeing security on the ICERD (International Convention on the Elimination of All Forms of Racial Discrimination) rally around Jalan Raja here today, for a job well done.

He was also pleased with the police’s approach in facilitating the gathering in accordance with the provisions under the Peaceful Assembly Act 2012.

“The ‘thanksgiving’ gathering on the Government’s decision not to ratify ICERD took place in a peaceful setting, without any undesirable incidents.

“I also congratulate the police, Kuala Lumpur City Hall (DBKL) and all government agencies involved in controlling public safety and peace during the rally,” he said in a statement.

He also thanked the organisers and participants of the gathering for a peaceful assembly and for giving full cooperation to the authorities.

Meanwhile, Muhyiddin said in line with the spirit of ‘New Malaysia’, he wished to reiterate the government’s stand to always respect the people’s right to speak out and gather peacefully, in accordance with the provisions under the law and the Federal Constitution.

Kuala Lumpur police chief Datuk Seri Mazlan Lazim was reported to have said that 55,000 participants were present at the rally, and the programme went on smoothly and safely without any undesirable events.

Among the Opposition leaders present at the event were former prime minister Datuk Seri Najib Razak, Umno president Datuk Seri Ahmad Zahid Hamidi and PAS president Datuk Seri Abdul Hadi Awang.

Organisers of the rally had previously said that the gathering was held as a sign of ‘gratitude’ to the government’s decision not to ratify the convention, and subsequently defending the Federal Constitution.

On November 23, the Prime Minister’s Office issued a statement saying that the Pakatan Harapan-led government would not ratify ICERD and would continue to uphold the Federal Constitution to defend the social contract that had been agreed upon by all races during the formation of this country. — Bernama