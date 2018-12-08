Dr M drives around to check KL after anti-ICERD rally

Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad reportedly drove himself around the city today after the anti-ICERD rally. — Picture by Mukhriz Hazim

KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 8 — Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad reportedly drove himself around the city today after a rally against a United Nations convention on racial equality.

Blogger Firdaus Abdullah, who uploaded a video of the drive, said the prime minister wanted to check conditions in the city centre after the demonstration against the International Convention on the Elimination of All Forms of Racial Discrimination (ICERD) ended peacefully.

Perdana Menteri Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad @chedetofficial memandu di pusat bandaraya Kuala Lumpur untuk melihat sendiri keadaan di ibukota selepas perhimpunan anti-ICERD. #kualalumpur #antiICERDrally #perdanamenteri #malaysiabaru pic.twitter.com/kp6fcceyCc — Firdaus Abdullah (@firdyfire) 8 December 2018

The rally of over 100,000 people that was organised by Malay-Muslim groups, Umno, and PAS went without incident, despite the inflammatory rhetoric running up to the demonstration.

Even though the Pakatan Harapan government announced it would not ratify ICERD, organisers went ahead with the protest.