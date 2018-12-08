Fuziah sceptical about Lynas’ reason to build permanent disposal facility

Kuantan Member of Parliament Fuziah Salleh is sceptical about the reason given by Lynas to build a permanent disposal facility for its Water Leached Purification Residue. — Picture by Razak Ghazali

KUANTAN, Dec 8 — Kuantan Member of Parliament Fuziah Salleh is sceptical about the reason given by Lynas Corporation Ltd (Lynas) to build a permanent disposal facility (PDF) for its Water Leached Purification Residue (WLP), and is worried it is just an excuse to delay government action against them.

According Fuziah, who is also Deputy Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department, the government has long issued a directive to Lynas to do so, but the company had previously provided the reason of wanting to conduct research and development (R & D) on rare earth waste that has been processed.

“The report issued by the Special Committee to Review Lynas Operations is clear that the rare earth waste is not suitable as fertiliser for the agricultural industry because it contains high-risk radioactive material.

“Why are they now raising this matter (construction of PDF site) again? For me, this is all their tactics... if they want to build a permanent disposal facility, I welcome, but make sure it gets everyone’s consent and hold a public hearing session first,” she told reporters at the Semambu State Assembly Service Centre here today.

Also present were Semambu assemblyman Lee Chean Chung and Save Malaysia, Stop Lynas chairman Tan Bun Teet.

Fuziah also sarcastically urged Lynas to continue their intention to take legal action against the government following the announcement by Minister of Energy, Technology, Science, Climate Change and Environment, Yeo Bee Yin who called on the company to process the rare earths according to the recommendation of the Special Committee to Review Lynas Operations, including sending radioactive waste back to Australia

“If Lynas wants to sue the government, go ahead ... the minister has already expressed her willingness to face a suit from Lynas.

“She has also met the Attorney-General (Tommy Thomas) to discuss the matter.

“I think they are deliberately trying to scare us... I myself have several times told them to sue, but until now they have not done so... enough, stop trying to bully Malaysians,” she said. — Bernama