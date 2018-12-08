Mujahid: Probe result on alleged misappropriation of TH funds to be announced on Monday

Datuk Seri Dr Mujahid Yusof Rawa will hold a press conference on the findings of an internal investigation into alleged misappropriation of funds involving Tabung Haji on Monday. — Picture by Hari Anggara

PARIT BUNTAR, Dec 8 — Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department Datuk Seri Dr Mujahid Yusof Rawa will hold a press conference on the findings of an internal investigation into alleged misappropriation of funds involving Tabung Haji (TH) on Monday.

He said the press conference, which will take place at the Parliament building, would among other things touch on TH’s financial statement for 2017.

“We have to disclose and explain the findings of the internal investigation as it involves the interest of Islam,” he told a press conference after attending a “Back To School” programme at Mydin Mall here today.

At the event, about 200 students from around the Parit Buntar parliamentary constituency received bags as well as RM100 vouchers each to buy school uniforms.

Mujahid, who is also the Parit Buntar member of Parliament, also stressed that the press conference was not aimed at seeking revenge as claimed by certain parties but to provide a better understanding on the issue.

On Nov 30, TH lodged two police reports against its former chairman Datuk Seri Abdul Azeez Abdul Rahim, former chief executive officer, Tan Sri Ismee Ismail and Datuk Seri Johan Abdullah as well as four other senior management personnel alleging misconduct on their part pertaining to TH’s financial affairs. — Bernama