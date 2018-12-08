PH components working together well, says Dr M

Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad speaks during a press conference in Putrajaya May 16, 2018. ― Picture by Razak Ghazali

KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 8 — Seven months after taking over the government, the component parties in Pakatan Harapan (PH) have proven that they can work together well, said Prime Minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad.

He said this dispelled the assumption by certain quarters that the component parties in the PH government would not be able to work with each other.

‘’Although, some think we (PH components) cannot co-operate (with each other), the PH government is able to function effectively and we discuss things and take action together. It is totally untrue (that PH components cannot work as a team),’’ he told a media conference after chairing a Pakatan Harapan Presidential Council meeting at the Selangor Foundation Tower here today.

In another development, Dr Mahathir said PH would announce the amount of money collected at its charity dinner tomorrow (Dec 9) at the Putrajaya International Convention Centre (PICC) because he did not want the money collected to be regarded as corruption.

However, he said the names of the individuals who made the contributions and the amount they gave at the dinner to collect funds for managing the party would not be announced.

“But please believe, it won’t be in the millions. Each might give thousands and the total won’t be that much. So, this we have to declare early so as not to be accused of receiving bribes,’’ he said.

Dr Mahathir also stressed that the organising of dinners to collect money was also done by other associations and organisations.

‘’So we are forced to collect money for the administration of the party. But we fear that it may be regarded as corruption and thus no one will get any favours just because they buy tables or make a donation or buy items that are auctioned during the dinner,’’ he said. — Bernama